By: News On 6

Project Leaders To Reveal Final Design For Center Of The Universe Remodel

-

Project leaders said they have selected a final design for the Center of the Universe remodel.

The new concept was created after people were allowed to give their input.

Everyone is invited to see the reveal of the new look Monday afternoon from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Fly Loft building on North Boston Avenue and East Reconciliation Way.