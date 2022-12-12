By: News On 6

Fire Crews Contain Apartment Fire In Tulsa, No Injuries Reported

-

Tulsa Fire crews battled a small fire at an apartment Sunday evening.

Crews responded to reports of the fire near 1200 S. 73rd E. Ave. around 7 p.m.

According to Ltd. Bullock with the TFD, the fire started due to cat litter being to close to a space heater, causing it to ignite.

Bullock said the caller used a fire extinguisher to help put the flames out before firefighters arrived.

TFD said no injuries were reported and all the cats made it out safe.

Bullock described the scene as "pretty routine," and crews had the fire contained in about 20 minutes.

Authorities continue to stress the importance of safety when using a space heater during cold weather and warn users to keep it away from ignitable objects.