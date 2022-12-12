Claremore Group Hosts Event Honoring Lives Lost From Miscarriage Or Infant Death

-

A group in Claremore is honoring young lives lost with a candle-light ceremony and ornament making event Sunday night.

More than 100 people showed up to pay respects to their loved ones.

Sunday is World-Wide Candle Lighting Day and people across the world are lighting candles to honor children they have lost due to miscarriages or as infants.

The Compassion Women’s Center wanted to use the event to give families a space to talk about what they’re going through and to take part in fun family activities.

Catha Ashepak works with the Compassion Women’s Center in Claremore.

She has lost children and grandchildren of her own and says this time of year is especially tough.

“There's so many people that are coming in that have experienced loss and this time of year, it's just, winter just brings on those feelings I think even more so, and the holidays and knowing that our loved ones aren't here,” said Ashepak.

She wanted this event to be a place where people can talk about what they’ve been through and be with others who have gone through the same thing.

"Just being able to be a part of this and share with others the comfort and love and let them know that they're not alone, it's just something that people silence and walk through on their own, and we just want them to know that they're not alone," said Ashepak.

Families created ornaments for the children they’ve lost, and children got the chance to do crafts and talk to Santa.

The goal was for families to enjoy the activities while still remembering the ones that are no longer here.

“So we wanted to have something where people can make memories with the family they do have and still honor their loss as well," said Ashepak.

Ashepak wants to remind people that have gone through these losses, that they’re not alone.

"Society just puts us all kind of under the rug on this situation and we just want everybody to know that they're not alone, and one in four women have had a miscarriage and so, you're in a room full of six people, there's at least one or two people that have had one or multiple losses and so, you're just not alone,” said Ashepak.

This is the second annual Shine The Light Event and they will continue to hold these on the second Sunday of December each year.