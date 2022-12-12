Tulsa Firefighters Investigate Cause Of Early-Morning House Fire

Monday, December 12th 2022, 5:42 am
Tulsa Firefighters are investigating the cause of a house fire that broke out in the early morning hours on Monday.
Fire officials say the blaze broke out at a home near East 46th Street North and M.L.K. boulevard.
Officials say nobody was in the house when the fire broke out.
This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates,
