Tulsa Firefighters Investigate Cause Of Early-Morning House Fire


Monday, December 12th 2022, 5:42 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa Firefighters are investigating the cause of a house fire that broke out in the early morning hours on Monday.

Fire officials say the blaze broke out at a home near East 46th Street North and M.L.K. boulevard.

Officials say nobody was in the house when the fire broke out.


