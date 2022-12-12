Department Of Justice To Hold National Safety Summit In Tulsa


Monday, December 12th 2022, 6:59 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The Department of Justice (DOJ) will hold a summit in Tulsa this week centered around public safety and violent crime reduction.

Leaders with the DOJ said the summit will bring together experts from across the country to discuss strategies for addressing community public safety challenges.

The three-day summit kicks off on Monday morning and will run through Wednesday.

The opening session is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Monday at the Hyatt Regency Tulsa Downtown.

To watch a live stream of the opening session, Click Here.



