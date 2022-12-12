Another Round Of Rain, Storms On The Way

-

It is another cloudy and chilly across Green Country, but some showers and storms could soon arrive.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz:

Clouds are sticking around and winds are increasing for our Monday out ahead of Green Country’s next weather-maker.

A powerful upper level storm system is taking shape across the Rockies on Monday. Out ahead of that system, Gulf moisture will be drawn back to the north across Texas into southern Oklahoma, setting the stage for our next round of rain and storms.

Before those storms arrive, we’ll have yet another overcast day on our hands across eastern Oklahoma with temperatures once again holding steady. We’ll stay in the 50s with increasing southeasterly winds and areas of drizzle. By late in the day into the nighttime hours, some off-and-on showers will be on the increase.

During the overnight hours a line of storms will develop across western Oklahoma, marching east early Tuesday morning. Out ahead of that line of storms, our Tuesday morning will be quite windy with southeast winds gusting over 35 miles per hour.

From closer to sunrise through mid-morning Tuesday, those storms will move across eastern Oklahoma. Widespread severe weather is currently not expected, but a few storms Tuesday morning could pose a hail and wind threat. Far southeastern Oklahoma would be the most likely area to potentially see a few severe storms.

By lunchtime Tuesday the line of storms will be shifting east into Arkansas with some late-day sunshine returning west of Tulsa. And here’s some good news: We’ll actually be able to keep the sunshine around for Wednesday and Thursday! But temperatures will take a turn for the colder later this week as well.

I hope you have a great Monday, Green Country!