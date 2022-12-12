Watch: Breast Cancer Survivor Christina Ursin Discusses Her Journey, Clothing Line

By: News On 6

One of the hardest parts of going through breast cancer, is the change in your body. For some women, after their mastectomy, they are unable to have reconstruction or choose to stay flat.

Christina Ursin is one of those breast cancer patients. Ursin joined the News On 6 team on Monday to talk about her journey and how her clothing line is helping survivors feel more comfortable with their bodies.

For more information, visit their website by Clicking Here.



