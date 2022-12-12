By: News On 6

-

Are you searching for a quick party appetizer to serve this holiday season? These Chicken Cranberry Brie Canapés are ready in a snap, but loaded with flavor! Heather Berryhill shows us how it's done.

INGREDIENTS

1-1/2 sheets frozen puff pastry, thawed 6 oz rotisserie chicken meat or 1 smoked chicken breast 4 oz brie, cut into 24 even pieces 1/4 cup cranberry sauce 2 tsp fresh thyme leaves 1 tsp chopped baby chives

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Prepare the pastry: Cut the whole pastry sheet into 16 even squares. Cut the half sheet into 8 even squares. Line 1-1/2 tbs capacity mini muffin pans with pastry square (the pastry edges will be higher than the muffin holes). Place in the freezer for 15 minutes to firm. Bake the pastry for 10 minutes or until or until light and crisp. Use a spoon to gently press down on the pastry to flatten slightly. Fill each with a little of the chicken. Top with a piece of brie and cranberry sauce. Scatter with thyme. Bake for 5-7 minutes or until golden and the cheese has melted slightly. Sprinkle with chives.

Prep Time: 25 minutes

Cook Time: 17 Minutes

Total Time: 42 Minutes

Servings: 12