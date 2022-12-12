Chicken Cranberry Brie Canapés
Are you searching for a quick party appetizer to serve this holiday season? These Chicken Cranberry Brie Canapés are ready in a snap, but loaded with flavor! Heather Berryhill shows us how it's done.
INGREDIENTS
- 1-1/2 sheets frozen puff pastry, thawed
- 6 oz rotisserie chicken meat or 1 smoked chicken breast
- 4 oz brie, cut into 24 even pieces
- 1/4 cup cranberry sauce
- 2 tsp fresh thyme leaves
- 1 tsp chopped baby chives
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Prepare the pastry: Cut the whole pastry sheet into 16 even squares. Cut the half sheet into 8
- even squares. Line 1-1/2 tbs capacity mini muffin pans with pastry square (the pastry edges
- will be higher than the muffin holes). Place in the freezer for 15 minutes to firm.
- Bake the pastry for 10 minutes or until or until light and crisp. Use a spoon to gently press
- down on the pastry to flatten slightly. Fill each with a little of the chicken. Top with a piece of
- brie and cranberry sauce. Scatter with thyme.
- Bake for 5-7 minutes or until golden and the cheese has melted slightly. Sprinkle with chives.
Prep Time: 25 minutes
Cook Time: 17 Minutes
Total Time: 42 Minutes
Servings: 12