Oklahoma Companies Looking For Machinists During Shortage

Tulsa Tech instructors say there’s a huge shortage of machinists right now in Green Country.

There are more jobs than people to fill them. Teachers say there are several different things you can do with a machining education whether that's operating machines, making parts, or even sales. Manuel Flores is in his second year in the machining program at Tulsa Tech.

He's in the program to provide a better future for himself and his family.

"My dad actually started before me, and he introduced me to what it was, what he would do, and I found interest in it,” said Flores. “When I saw the opportunity at Tech that they had it, it interested me and I wanted to follow in Dad's footsteps."

While there are many students like Flores enrolled in school for machining, there is a big shortage when it comes to the number of people who enter the field. Instructors say jobs are almost guaranteed for students once they graduate.

"The only machinist that doesn't work is the one that doesn't want to,” said Aaron Polliard, an instructor at Tulsa Tech’s Broken Arrow campus. “Everyone has job offers, everyone has career opportunities, you can go anywhere in the world and find a job as a machinist."

Polliard says for anyone interested in a career where you are constantly building something new, machining could be a great option.

"It's a career if you're good with your hands, if you've enjoyed making stuff and coming up with ideas and seeing them come into fruition, take this abstract idea of a part and actually make it real world, it's kind of fun and entertaining to see it go that way," said Polliard.

It can also lead to other career paths..

"We've had them go out, go into sales, selling the machines, inspection, programming, CNC operators, and they'll start their own shops, go to work for other people, go see the world,” said Polliard. “You can go anywhere and do anything."

That's the goal for Flores, who says being able to collaborate with his dad outside the classroom makes it even more rewarding.

"First and foremost is my dad, I love him,” said Flores. “He inspired me. Little details he notices on my parts, he tells me, you use this tool for this, I've used that at my work, so the connection is just there."

The next all-day machining class starts on January 12th, and you can sign up for that now.