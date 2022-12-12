Tulsa Transit Highlights Panic Button System After 'Call Police' Sign Turned On By Mistake

A Tulsa Transit bus with a message calling for help catches the attention of people driving by it.

The marquee displayed “Emergency” and “Call 911” on the outside, but officials say it was turned on by accident. While the driver mistakenly put the call for help up, in this case, Tulsa Transit says the messages are legit and if you pass a bus displaying them, to call the police. Valerie Courchesne, the Transportation Director for Tulsa Transit, says the driver intended to turn on a camera to record an unruly passenger.

Instead, the driver turned on the outside marquee that displayed the calls for help.

“The police did take a gentleman off but it wasn’t for any major issue,” said Courchesne. “We have some people that sometimes just think that this is their living room and it’s not.”

Transit drivers have access to the panic button, which only displays the message for help on the outside of the bus.

Courchesne is hopeful if someone sees the call for help, they will proceed with calling the police. She says drivers take part in de-escalation training to deal with unruly passengers, but that doesn’t always work.

Tulsa Transit is planning future additions to buses to keep drivers and passengers safe.