Sand Springs Man Arrested, Accused Of Kidnapping, Assaulting Woman

By: News On 6

A Sand Springs man has been arrested and is accused of kidnapping a woman, according to Sand Springs Police.

Officers say Donald Brigance was in an RV arguing with the victim and when she tried to leave he grabbed her by the hair and pulled her inside. Police say Brigance then barricaded the victim inside a bedroom and tried to set a fire. Officers say when she got out of the bedroom, he punched her in the head before she got into her car, and called the police.

Brigance was arrested on complaints of kidnapping and assault.



