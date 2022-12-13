Covenant Living At Inverness Cheers On Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold

Miss Oklahoma and News On 6 Meteorologist Megan Gold is competing this week for Miss America. While many are preparing to cheer Megan on, her neighbors and friends at Covenant Living at Inverness may be the most excited.

Retirement community Covenant Living at Inverness is home to Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold.

"Well my joke is, in our building, she lowered the average age about two years when she moved in, because we're a little older than she is," said Jim Harris.

Jim Harris and Jane Waligora met Megan when she moved in and said they became fast friends.

"You can tell older people interest her. She has a warmth, and a way about her that just reaches out and pulls people in," Jane said.

Megan moved into the retirement community as part of her social impact initiative to fight senior hunger.

While Jim said residents at Inverness don't struggle with food insecurity, it's an issue that needs attention.

"There are a lot of seniors who do not have adequate food and that's her primary platform and hopefully she will be miss America and that will be a national platform and really make a difference," he said.

Inverness is hosting watch parties during every night of competition, and Dorothy Sharp plans to watch every second of coverage she can.

She said she met Megan when she moved in and has loved getting to know her. "Not all people who are 23 like to sit and visit with people who are 93," Dorothy said.

Dorothy said she's proud of Megan for competing. "To think her dream came true, she's miss Oklahoma, and it's quite possible she could be miss America," she said.

Everyone is thrilled to cheer Megan on and said she'd be a great Miss America. "In our hearts she wins, regardless of if the rest of the country agrees or not," Jane said.

Megan will compete in the preliminary competitions Monday and Tuesday, and the finals will be held on Thursday, Dec. 15.