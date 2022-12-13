Man Injured In Shooting At Tulsa Apartment, Police Searching For Suspect

By: News On 6

One man is injured after being shot near 8003 S. Wheeling Ave. in Tulsa on Monday evening, officers said.

The suspect left the scene of the shooting in her own car, police said. Police have not released information on the suspect at this time.

Police said they believe this is a domestic incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital by a neighbor, officers said.

This is a developing story.