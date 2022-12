By: News On 6

OHP Trains Over 700 Troopers Across Oklahoma To Respond To Active Shooter Situations

-

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says it is on track to get every trooper trained to respond to active shooters by the end of the year.

According to OHP, more than 700 troopers have gone through the training so far.

