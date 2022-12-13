By: News On 6

Volunteers Needed To Help Lay Wreaths At Fort Gibson National Cemetery For 'Wreaths Across America Day'

Volunteers are needed to help lay Christmas wreaths at grave sites this weekend at Fort Gibson National Cemetery.

Tulsa County Deputies escorted two semis full of wreaths on Monday.

The sheriff's office shared video of the Wreaths Across America convoy going through Tulsa County.

The wreaths will be placed at national cemeteries all over America.

Anyone who would like to volunteer this weekend is asked to show up at Fort Gibson National Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Saturday to take part.