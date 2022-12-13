Volunteers Needed To Help Lay Wreaths At Fort Gibson National Cemetery For 'Wreaths Across America Day'


Tuesday, December 13th 2022, 6:58 am

By: News On 6


Volunteers are needed to help lay Christmas wreaths at grave sites this weekend at Fort Gibson National Cemetery.

Tulsa County Deputies escorted two semis full of wreaths on Monday.

The sheriff's office shared video of the Wreaths Across America convoy going through Tulsa County.

The wreaths will be placed at national cemeteries all over America.

Anyone who would like to volunteer this weekend is asked to show up at Fort Gibson National Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Saturday to take part.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 13th, 2022

December 14th, 2022

December 14th, 2022

December 14th, 2022

Top Headlines

December 14th, 2022

December 14th, 2022

December 14th, 2022

December 14th, 2022