Frankoma Pottery Opens 1st Brick & Mortar Store In Glenpool

A longtime Oklahoma pottery store is back in business at a new brick-and-mortar store in Glenpool. Frankoma Pottery is located at 171st and Highway 75.

The company first started in Norman in the early 1900s. Now, for the first time in more than a decade, you can shop again in person.

Frankoma Pottery originally opened in 1933 founded by John Frank and his wife Grace Lee.

Several years later, the shop moved from Norman to Sapulpa selling hand-crafted pottery. It closed more than a decade ago, but then Denis Glascock bought the company in 2012 and the store was online only.

That's until November, when the first gift shop and manufacturing facility opened in Glenpool.

From ornaments to mugs to plates and sculptures, you'll find old and new items at Frankoma Pottery.

"So, we make a lot of pottery of course and we're doing that here in the back, but also we're selling old vintage pottery because we thought that the customers haven't seen us for 10 years, at least in person and thought it would be a really good idea to have vintage ware as well,” Glascock said.

In the mold room near the back, potters pour molds and trim pieces. Then, the items are taken to another room where they're glazed.

Finally, the pieces head to the kiln building outside, where they're fired to become a finished product and go on the shelves.

"It's been kind of my heart's desire to get a store open. So that's very special to me, and I think Frankoma is kind of special to the state of Oklahoma,” Glascock said.

Glascock hopes Frankoma continues to help mold Oklahoma’s history for years to come.

You can shop on their website here: Home - Frankoma Pottery Company