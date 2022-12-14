PSO Distributes Free LED Light Bulbs Through Its 'Shine A Light' Program

-

The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is looking to help Oklahomans with their electric bills through its 'Shine A Light' program. It is an annual program that started back in 2014 and distributes free LED light bulbs to Oklahomans through food pantries throughout PSO's service area.

PSO anticipates that they will distribute 118,000 free LED bulbs this year alone. Since the program's inception, PSO will have distributed about 850,000 LED light bulbs. As the price for just about everything has gone up in recent years because of inflation, PSO said that this is one way to help customers bring their costs down.

"Everyone is concerned about inflation these days, and we understand and we’re part of that. We’re glad to have this program to help our customers have a means of extending their energy dollar so that it’s buying the most possible," Wayne Greene, spokesman for PSO said.

With as many LED light bulbs as PSO is distributing, PSO has found that partnering with food banks such as the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma has made it easier to get these LED bulbs in the hands of families who need them.

"The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma has been a part of this program I believe from the beginning, and that’s a really efficient way to get the lightbulbs where they need to be," Greene said.

Greene said that while each food bank sets their own standards for who qualifies, he said that typically if you qualify for food at the food bank, you'll qualify for the LED light bubs as well.