OHP: Woman Dies After Car Crash In Osage County

Thursday, December 15th 2022, 12:21 pm
One woman died after a car crash in Osage County on Wednesday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said.
OHP said 61-year-old Terri L. Covington from Hominy died at the scene of the collision.
A portion of Highway 99 in Osage County was closed after Covington's car collided with 20-year-old Chloe Shadlow's, around 8 a.m., OHP said.
OHP said Covington was traveling southbound when she crossed the center of the road. Shadlow swerved in an attempt to avoid a collision, OHP said. However, both vehicles collided head-on, according to OHP.
Shadlow was admitted to a local hospital in fair condition, OHP said.
