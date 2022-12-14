LIV Golf Announces Spring Championship At Oklahoma Venue

By: News On 6, Drake Johnson

Championship golf is coming back to Green Country in 2023.

LIV Golf announced three new locations Wednesday morning for the 2023 slate that includes Broken Arrow's Cedar Ridge Country Club.

This comes one year after the Southern Hills Country Club hosted the 2022 PGA Championship last May.

Governor Kevin Stitt said he is glad Tulsa was selected as a host venue.

“I am glad that Cedar Ridge Country Club has been selected as one of three new U.S. championship venues to host a LIV Golf League tournament next May," said Governor Stitt. "Oklahoma’s golf courses are among the best in the world and we welcome the surge in economic activity hosting this tournament will bring to the Tulsa region and the state.”

“LIV Golf’s expansion to new U.S. markets adds to the growing excitement for the league launch in 2023,” said LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman. “More fans across the country and around the globe will experience the LIV Golf energy and innovative competition that has reinvigorated the sport, and these championship courses will contribute to the transformative season ahead for players, fans and the game of golf.”

The 54-hole tournament will be held May 12-14.

“Cedar Ridge is excited to host LIV Golf’s Oklahoma debut in Tulsa," said Cedar Ridge Country Club President Billy Lowry. "Oklahoma has a rich history of hosting major professional events at many venues across the state. Cedar Ridge has been a part of that history and we look forward to hosting professional golf again next year. We are proud to have the opportunity to welcome 48 of the world's best players to battle it out at Cedar Ridge. The opportunity to watch Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith as well as a handful of players with Oklahoma ties in a new tournament format featuring Team as well as Individual champions will be exciting.”

LIV also announced tournaments in Tucson, Arizona, from March 17-19 and Greenbrier, West Virginia, from August 4-6.

LIV Golf says the field will feature many of the sport's biggest names, including Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka.

To find out more and to grab Early Birdie tickets, CLICK HERE.