Watch: Santa Arrives At Utica Square In Tulsa

-

This is the busiest time of year for Santa Claus, but he's still making his list and checking it twice across Oklahoma.

Christmas is less than a couple weeks away, and you can catch Santa around Green Country, including at “Santa’s House” at Utica Square, greeting kids and families. It's starting to feel like the North Pole in Tulsa, but the chilly air is nothing new for Santa Claus.

"Things are very busy this time of the year at the North Pole. Of course, we have the cold weather and everything, but all the elves are working very hard, working overtime to get all those gifts ready to go for Christmas,” Santa said.

The countdown to Christmas is on when he'll hop on his sleigh and fly around the world to deliver presents. Santa says a few popular items on the wish lists this year include Nintendo switches, Legos, Barbies, and pets. Even amid his crazy schedule, Santa says meeting the kids is his favorite part of the season.

"Kids are my joy. I love the smiles on their faces, I love the smiles on the faces of the parents, and the grandmothers,” Santa said.

It's free to visit the Santa House, but photos are $10, plus, you get a cookie baked by Mrs. Claus. Santa says leading up to his big night, he'll need extra rest, and he'll make sure the reindeer are fed and ready to go.

"I absolutely love Christmas Eve. People around the world are happy, joyful, and smiling and expressing their love for one another and that really warms my heart."

You can visit him every day at Utica Square through Christmas Eve.