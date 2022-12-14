5K Memorial Walk In Honor Of Mary Escue


Wednesday, December 14th 2022, 3:21 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

It's been 10 years since Mary Escue was murdered in her parent's home in Jenks. Mary was killed by a teenager who broke into the house and killed her when she returned and he was still inside. This weekend Mary's family is holding a 5K memorial walk to honor her at LaFortune Park.

Her daughter Stephanie Watling is here to talk more about how this event will help honor her mom's legacy.

Memorial Walk For Mary EscueImage Provided By: News On 6
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 14th, 2022

December 15th, 2022

December 15th, 2022

December 15th, 2022

Top Headlines

December 15th, 2022

December 15th, 2022

December 15th, 2022

December 15th, 2022