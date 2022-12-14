5K Memorial Walk In Honor Of Mary Escue

By: News On 6

It's been 10 years since Mary Escue was murdered in her parent's home in Jenks. Mary was killed by a teenager who broke into the house and killed her when she returned and he was still inside. This weekend Mary's family is holding a 5K memorial walk to honor her at LaFortune Park.

Her daughter Stephanie Watling is here to talk more about how this event will help honor her mom's legacy.

