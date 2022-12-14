News On 6's Oscar Pea Recognized With NABJ Lifetime Achievement Award

By: News On 6

-

We want to recognize a big honor for a longtime News On 6 employee. Chief Photojournalist Oscar Pea was recognized with a lifetime achievement award by the Tulsa chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists.

In his 34 years at News On 6, Oscar has traveled the world, bringing viewers stories about Oklahomans from Bosnia, Iraq, London, and Jordan -- just to name a few.

He's covered some of the biggest stories in Oklahoma and has been to countless crime scenes and victim interviews. His work has won numerous awards, including an Emmy and Murrow.

His character has earned him the respect and admiration of his coworkers. Congratulations, Oscar!