Cushing Fire Department Adds New Live Fire Training Tower


Thursday, December 15th 2022, 7:17 am

By: News On 6


CUSHING, Okla. -

The Cushing Fire Department says its new training tower will help it better prepare to fight fires.

The department shared photos of the new live fire building after conducting some training.

According to the department the new training tower will help their firefighters train on high angle rescues, search and rescues, live fire evolutions and other emergencies.
