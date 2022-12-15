Watch: TPD Chief Wendell Franklin Discusses Crime Prevention Summit Hosted In Tulsa

Thursday, December 15th 2022, 10:20 am
The City of Tulsa hosted some of the top law enforcement officers in the country as part of a crime prevention summit this week. It's a program Tulsa joined back in 2018.
Tulsa's Police Chief Wendell Franklin joined the News On 6 team on Thursday morning to talk about the summit and other issues facing his department.
December 15th, 2022
December 15th, 2022
December 14th, 2022
December 13th, 2022
December 16th, 2022
December 16th, 2022
December 16th, 2022
December 16th, 2022