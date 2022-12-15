Watch: TPD Chief Wendell Franklin Discusses Crime Prevention Summit Hosted In Tulsa


Thursday, December 15th 2022, 10:20 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The City of Tulsa hosted some of the top law enforcement officers in the country as part of a crime prevention summit this week. It's a program Tulsa joined back in 2018.

Tulsa's Police Chief Wendell Franklin joined the News On 6 team on Thursday morning to talk about the summit and other issues facing his department.
