106.9 K-HITS Collecting Diapers, Baby Items For Families In Need


Thursday, December 15th 2022, 5:14 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Our radio partners 106.9 K-HITS are collecting diapers and baby items on Thursday for families in need.

Donations will go to Emergency Infant Services in Tulsa.

News On 6's Meredith McCown was live with details on the drive.

Thursday's event runs until 6 p.m. in the front parking lot of the News On 6 studio Cameron and Boston.

For those who are aren't able to donate in person, donations can be made by texting BABY to 79640.

