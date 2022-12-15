Mental Health Expert Shares Ways To Find Support During The Holidays

-

For some people, the holiday season can be a time of stress instead of a celebration. Parkside Hospital said that about 14 percent of people struggle with the “winter blues."

Preparing for the holiday season can cause many to have stress, depression, and anxiety. Sometimes, family situations, especially after losing family members, can make it worse.

"I know my husband's side of the family, a lot of his older family members passed away, so families can be different when you don't have your grandparents,” said Trinity Moore. “I know that, especially on holidays."

Mental health experts said Moore isn’t alone. This time of year, more people find themselves experiencing the “winter blues,” especially because the sun is setting earlier.

“The lack of light,” Gail Flack, a licensed clinical social worker at Parkside Hospital explained. “We have shorter days. Financial stress. Family stress, and just a lot of emotional stuff that can go on during the Christmas time."

Flack understands that at this time of year, a lot of people want to do everything it takes to get ready for the holidays by themselves. However, it’s better to let others help.

"Have people bring in things,” said Flack. “Not do all the cooking yourself. Not doing all the presents yourself, not decorating everything for everybody, but doing things you want to do for yourself."

Flack said there is plenty you can do to keep yourself from getting too down this time of year, whether you’re in the office or at home.

"Take a break during the day to get outside for like 15 minutes or 20 minutes just to get some extra sunlight, that is one way to take care of yourself,” said Flack.

Moore said one of the things that helps her the most is leaning on others for their support.

"I just make sure I have good company. I make sure I talk about how I'm feeling with my husband, so he can help me, or a couple of really good friends, or my church family, they are behind me 100 percent,” said Moore.

Parkside said if you are experiencing symptoms of depression this time of year, you should reach out to your primary care doctor or a mental health professional.