Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold's Miss America Journey Comes To End

By: Carley Crabtree

Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold's journey for the Miss America crown has come to an end. Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke won the title for 2023.

Although she didn't make the Top 10, Megan was recognized this week for her fundraising efforts.

Megan won the Miss Oklahoma title in June of 2022 and was proud to represent where she is from on a national stage.

She has continued to serve Oklahomans throughout her journey to compete for the crown.

Through her social impact initiative, Megan strives to end senior hunger and provide community where there is isolation. She’s lived in a senior community in Tulsa, where she said she’s learned how to better understand senior citizens’ needs.

When Megan isn’t doing her Miss Oklahoma duties, she shares her passion for meteorology at News On 6. She joined the weather team in January of 2022 as the weekend meteorologist.

Before the Miss America pageant, Megan talked to News On 6’s LeAnne Taylor about her preparation for the competition and what she wanted to take away from it; win or lose.

“It’s a once in a lifetime experience to go to Miss America so I absolutely want to walk away as Miss America,” Megan said. “But I want to walk away with amazing friendships and an even deeper love for the organization.”