Washington County Sheriff's Office Spreads Holiday Cheer With Annual Gift Giveaway

The Christmas Spirit is alive and well at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. They made sure several families have gifts to open on Christmas morning.

Undersheriff Jon Copeland said the gift giveaway is all about spreading holiday cheer and making sure no child goes without a Christmas present.

The excitement of Christmas came to life as kids came to visit Mr. and Mrs. Clause

Holiday joy brought smiles to the faces of all the little ones there for cookies and Christmas fun.

Undersheriff Copeland said in the 20 years they’ve been doing this, they’ve never been able to provide for this many kids.

“We’re going to be able to reach and provide gifts for 189 children. And that relates out to 69 different families," said Copeland.

Generous citizens donated $25,000 worth of gifts to be given to kids and families in need. The sheriff’s office appreciates everyone who helped make it possible.

“It is a record year for us with 189 kids. The record before that was 104 I believe, which was a couple of years ago. And I think it just goes and speaks volumes to the community support and citizens that we have," said Copeland.

Most of the kids will wait to open their gifts on Christmas morning, while others just had gifts that couldn’t be hidden. Either way, deputies said they’re happy to see people happy.

“It’s all about family. It’s one way that we can show that family atmosphere that we have here at the Sheriff’s Office and extend that out to our community," said Copeland.

The undersheriff said he loves seeing the smiles and joy brought to the kids. He said the Sheriff's Office will carry on the tradition for years to come.