Investigation Underway After 2 Stabbed In Tulsa

Friday, December 16th 2022, 7:56 am
Tulsa Police are investigating after officers say two people were stabbed on Friday morning.
According to police the two people were stabbed near East 11th Street and South Utica Avenue.
Currently, the extent of the victim's injuries is unclear and officers have not yet said what led to the stabbing.
This is a breaking news story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.
December 16th, 2022
December 15th, 2022
December 15th, 2022
December 15th, 2022
December 16th, 2022
December 16th, 2022
December 16th, 2022
December 16th, 2022