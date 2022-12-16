Investigation Underway After 2 Stabbed In Tulsa


Friday, December 16th 2022, 7:56 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa Police are investigating after officers say two people were stabbed on Friday morning.

According to police the two people were stabbed near East 11th Street and South Utica Avenue.

Currently, the extent of the victim's injuries is unclear and officers have not yet said what led to the stabbing.


This is a breaking news story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.

