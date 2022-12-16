9-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car In Broken Arrow

Friday, December 16th 2022, 10:03 am
Broken Arrow Police say a 9-year-old boy was injured on Thursday night after being hit by a car while he and his family were crossing the road.
According to police, the crash happened near Rhema Bible Church at west Kenosha Street and North Juniper Place at around 6:35 p.m.
Police say it appeared that the boy and his family were crossing the street to go look at the Rhema light display.
Police say the child was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
An investigation is now underway, according to police.
This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.
