9-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car In Broken Arrow

By: News On 6

-

Broken Arrow Police say a 9-year-old boy was injured on Thursday night after being hit by a car while he and his family were crossing the road.

According to police, the crash happened near Rhema Bible Church at west Kenosha Street and North Juniper Place at around 6:35 p.m.

Police say it appeared that the boy and his family were crossing the street to go look at the Rhema light display.

Police say the child was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

An investigation is now underway, according to police.





This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.