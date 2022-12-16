9-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car In Broken Arrow


Friday, December 16th 2022, 10:03 am

By: News On 6


BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -

Broken Arrow Police say a 9-year-old boy was injured on Thursday night after being hit by a car while he and his family were crossing the road.

According to police, the crash happened near Rhema Bible Church at west Kenosha Street and North Juniper Place at around 6:35 p.m.

Police say it appeared that the boy and his family were crossing the street to go look at the Rhema light display.

Police say the child was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

An investigation is now underway, according to police.


This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.
