Pet of the Week: Buckley The Dachshund-Mix


Friday, December 16th 2022, 12:52 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

This is Buckley our Pet of the Week. He's a 6-month-old dachshund mix and he loves his people. He is almost fully housebroken, crate-trained, and does well with cats. He does well with older children, but young kids make him a little anxious.

If you'd like to adopt Buckley,  call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962 or visit their ARF House at LaFortune Park.
