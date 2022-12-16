Pet of the Week: Buckley The Dachshund-Mix

Friday, December 16th 2022, 12:52 pm
This is Buckley our Pet of the Week. He's a 6-month-old dachshund mix and he loves his people. He is almost fully housebroken, crate-trained, and does well with cats. He does well with older children, but young kids make him a little anxious.
If you'd like to adopt Buckley, call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962 or visit their ARF House at LaFortune Park.
December 16th, 2022
