Bixby Bank Robbery Suspect In Custody

By: News On 6

A person is in custody after robbing a Tulsa Teachers Credit Union, according to Bixby Police.

Police say officers were called to an armed robbery in progress at the TTCU near 131st and Memorial in Bixby. According to police, an eyewitness inside the bank at the time of the robbery called Bixby Police and gave them a description fo the suspect and where they ran to after the robbery. Officers set up a perimeter in a nearby neighborhood where the suspect was arrested while attempting to escape with a weapon and a large amount of cash.

“The quick and decisive action of the witness permitted Bixby Police officers to respond in less than two minutes and have the suspect in custody within six minutes," said Bixby Chief of Police Todd Blish "We are so very appreciative of the witness, the bank employees, and the officers that responded to capture this person. I am especially proud of our officers who were able to respond quickly and set up a perimeter and make the arrest.”

None of the bank employees or witnesses were hurt. The suspect has not been identified but is in custody.