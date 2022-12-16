4-Year-Old From Oklahoma Writes And Publishes Book

-

A four-year-old girl from Oologah is now a published author. Her pet pony inspired her to write a book about her pony turning into a unicorn.

In four-year-old Adaline's book, Peanut becomes a unicorn.

Her parents said this is all from her imagination and they are so proud of what's next.

Adaline and Little Peanut have been best friends for a while now.

Adaline loves reading to Peanut, so the idea to write a book about Peanut came naturally. She started by asking her mom.

Adaline's mom asked her to wait until she was older, so Adaline asked again on her fourth birthday.

"She was like, 'I'm older, I can write a book now,'" said Emilie Harold.

Together, parents Emilie and Tyler Harold spent months helping Adaline's story come to life. They even found a local illustrator to draw the pictures.

"Once the illustrations came back, we sat Adaline down, she would look them over, make corrections, and pretty much design the book," said Tyler.

After all of that hard work, Adaline became a published author. She can now sit down and open up the book she wrote herself.

"Adaline placed the horn on Peanut's head and Peanut became a unicorn," Adaline read.

"She was holding what she had been working so hard on," said Emilie.

Adaline said she knows Peanut's horn is magical, and her parents said this is just the beginning for their young author.

"We just feel blessed to have such a special little girl and pony and people in this community willing to help us," said Tyler.

They hope writing stays magical for Adaline. You can buy the book here.