Local Financial Expert Explains How Rising Interest Rates Affect You

-

The Federal Reserve changed interest rates seven times since February with an increase from .25 percent to 4.5 percent where it stands at this time.

This week, the Federal Reserve indicated it's going to keep raising rates next year.

Financial Expert Paul Hood said the fluctuations over the last year are bigger than what he's seen in previous years.

"It's usually maybe, they go in point-1, point-2, or point-3, they'll adjust it like that. But of late, they've been jumping up 1-percent, a quarter-percent, another quarter-percent. So, much bigger increments," Hood explained.

Hood said the changes in interest rates happen as a way to balance out the economy.

When products sell fast or supply is limited, the rates go up. For the opposite, the rates go down to encourage buying.

Hood said things like increased printing of money and the COVID stimulus payments, which totaled $931 billion, fuels inflation and waters down the value of the dollar, which is what led to the fed increasing interest rates.

But what does that look like for the next year? If rates are steadily increasing, should you go out and buy now?

Hood said that depends.

"If you can afford it, that's okay. But don't make financial decisions based on interest rates or whatever, because it's going to be different six years from now, 10 years from now," Hood said.

Hood said to catch up to interest rates, people would need to see an 8 to 9 percent pay raise.