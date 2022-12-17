Oklahoma Family Reaches Goal On Number Of Care Packages, Cards Collected For Soldiers


Saturday, December 17th 2022, 10:38 am

By: News On 6


An Oklahoma family that has collected letters and care packages for soldiers has reached their goal.

Christina Penn and her three daughters wanted to send packages to troops since Christina's husband has been deployed for several months. 

She said they have now collected 60 care packages and more than 100 cards.

She said they are all full of love and will bring so much joy to soldiers.
