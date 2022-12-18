Thompson Lifts Oklahoma State Over Wichita State 59-49


Saturday, December 17th 2022, 11:03 pm

By: Associated Press


WICHITA, Kansas -

Bryce Thompson made a career-high five 3-pointers and scored 19 points, and Oklahoma State beat Wichita State 59-49 on Saturday night.

Thompson made a 3-pointer and Tyreek Smith made consecutive jumpers to give the Cowboys their largest lead, 50-36, midway through the second half. Thompson’s 3 made it 53-42 with 6:30 to play before Melvion Flanagan hit a pull-up jumper and two free throws, and Jaykwon Walton added two more from the free-throw line to pull the Shockers within 53-48 with 1:37 left. The Cowboys iced it from there, shooting 6 of 6 from the line.

Thompson was 7 of 17 from the field and had five assists. John-Michael Wright added 16 points with four 3-pointers for Oklahoma State (7-4).

Craig Porter Jr. scored 14 points for Wichita State (6-5), which shot 36.5% overall (19 of 52) and missed 20 of its 21 shots from long range.

The Cowboys scored the game’s first 10 points and led 32-19 before the Shockers scored seven straight points to cut the deficit to 32-26 at the break.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 17th, 2022

December 19th, 2022

December 19th, 2022

December 19th, 2022

Top Headlines

December 19th, 2022

December 19th, 2022

December 19th, 2022

December 19th, 2022