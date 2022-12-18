Facebook Sees ‘Rapid Rise’ In Fake Profile Photos Generated By Artificial Intelligence, Report Says


Sunday, December 18th 2022, 9:54 am

By: News On 6


Facebook’s parent company, Meta, is warning people to be cautious when accepting friend requests on the platform.

In a report released this week, Meta said they have seen a rise in fake profile photos generated by artificial intelligence.

Meta also said they have reported to Congress that they have removed millions of violating posts and accounts daily.

The company also said they have invested billions of dollars in safety and security teams.
