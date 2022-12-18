Tulsa Girls' Home Brings Holiday Cheer For Foster Children

-

This time next weekend, many families will be heading home for the holidays, but some people don't have that luxury.

Thousands of foster children will wake up on Christmas morning in a temporary home.

The Christmas tree at the Tulsa Girls' Home is up and stockings are hung.

The kitchen smells like fresh baked cookies, and there's holiday music filling the room.

You can hear the hustle and bustle of a December day, but something is missing.

"Like, I'm really excited about it because I love everyone here, but at the same time, it's just like, I haven't missed a Christmas with my family yet, so I feel like it's gonna be kind of hard," one of the foster girls said.

"I do miss my sisters, but even though they're not here with me right now, I know that I can still call them and like at least hear their voice," another foster girl said.

There's some good laughs and some tough tears.

"Just give me lots of love and I'll be okay," the first foster girl said. "Think about the positive things. Like I know it's hard emotionally but just think about the positive things and just try to stay positive about the whole situation."

Many foster girls at the Tulsa Girls' Home have mixed emotions about the holidays.

"It’s really hard for our girls to stay in silence. There are memories that come up. There are triggers that come. So, the best way beyond just gifts, is just giving them opportunities to make new memories to fill ones that were hurtful before," Brittany Stokes, CEO and Co-Founder of the Tulsa Girls' Home, said.

“We have so many calls each and every week for girls who need this home and so 2023 we’re taking steps to make sure that there aren’t girls who are sitting in shelters waiting for homes, there aren’t more girls waiting to just age out into a system that isn’t going to support them and so there’s just more to do. And that’s what we’ve learned. It’s something that we can’t ignore and it’s something that we won’t ignore.”

The girls are spending the season watching Christmas movies, shopping and staying busy with activities like ice skating and looking at the lights.

"I am very excited. We are gonna be doing Secret Santa," a foster girl said.

Some said living in the home is a gift.

"I used to be really shy. I didn't really like talking to other people. I usually thought they would judge me because I smelled. I didn't have a good home and it was horrible... I like how it actually does feel like a real family, and we aren't being yelled at," a foster girl said.

"I wish that everyone else in my situation could experience a place like this because I know there's literally like not many places out there like this," another foster girl said.

Local businesses, churches and generous people have stepped in to get these girls presents.

"You know what I want, I want some new hair. I want some new hair. I want some air pods. Maybe a couple of press ons. You listening? Yeah," a foster girl said.

One girl told News On 6 that toys and treats are great, but what she really wants is a mom and dad.

"I would love a family. But sometimes you've just got to wait," a foster girl said.

"If you ever want someone to like come into your house and eat all your snacks, just come call Tulsa Girls Home and adopt me... I like spending time with other people. Even if they're just babies or kids.They're just so adorable. I love them. And I absolutely love old people. They are just adorable. I love them."

