Phillips 66 Museum In Bartlesville To Operate By Appointment Only


Sunday, December 18th 2022, 9:29 pm

By: News On 6


BARTLESVILLE, Okla. -

The City of Bartlesville is responding to concerns about whether its beloved Phillips 66 Museum is shutting down.

Bartlesville City Councilor Loren Roszel said in a statement on Facebook that the museum told the city it will not be closing, but it will start running in a more tailor manner that supports the needs of the visitors.

Beginning in 2023, the museum will take visitors by appointment only.

