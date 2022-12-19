By: News On 6

Phillips 66 Museum In Bartlesville To Operate By Appointment Only

The City of Bartlesville is responding to concerns about whether its beloved Phillips 66 Museum is shutting down.

Bartlesville City Councilor Loren Roszel said in a statement on Facebook that the museum told the city it will not be closing, but it will start running in a more tailor manner that supports the needs of the visitors.

Beginning in 2023, the museum will take visitors by appointment only.