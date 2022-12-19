Phillips 66 Museum In Bartlesville To Operate By Appointment Only

Sunday, December 18th 2022, 9:29 pm
The City of Bartlesville is responding to concerns about whether its beloved Phillips 66 Museum is shutting down.
Bartlesville City Councilor Loren Roszel said in a statement on Facebook that the museum told the city it will not be closing, but it will start running in a more tailor manner that supports the needs of the visitors.
Beginning in 2023, the museum will take visitors by appointment only.
