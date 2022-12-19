Tulsa Firefighters Battle Early-Morning House Fire

By: News On 6

-

Tulsa Firefighters battled an early morning house fire near East 11th Street and South Harvard Avenue.

Firefighters officials say it started on the back patio of the home at around 3 a.m. on Monday.

According to firefighters, the five people living in the home and their three dogs made it out safely.

Crews say the house has smoke damage all throughout.

Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.