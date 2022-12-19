AAA Oklahoma Predicts Busy Holiday Travel During Winter Weather

-

The winter weather heading our way is already on the minds of travelers. AAA reports more than 28,000 Oklahomans are expected to travel this holiday season compared to last year.

Just days before the arctic blast, it is expected to be a busy holiday season on the roads and in the air.

AAA predicts more than one million Oklahomans will travel 50 miles or more between December 23 and January 2.

"Lots of people, lots of busy roads, busy airport. Have to pack your patience,” AAA Oklahoma Spokesperson Leslie Gamble said.

Gamble said one reason for the rise in travelers: Christmas and New Year’s Day fell on the weekend this year.

"AAA has done this type of projecting of holiday travel since 2000, and this year we expect to be the third highest volume in that time we've ever seen,” Gamble said.

AAA said right now Oklahoma gas prices are the second lowest in the nation, after Texas. The national average is $3.14, down 12 cents from last week's average.

48,000 people from Oklahoma are expected to fly and Tulsa International is ready, with new heavy equipment meant to handle winter weather.

Amanda Pratt and her son Hart already experienced some winter weather on Monday.

Before seeing her sister Lisa and her kids in Tulsa, Amanda's plane in Richmond had to be de-iced for about 15 minutes, putting her in a holiday hurry.

"We already had a 30 minute connection in Dallas. So it was definitely a Home Alone scene. We were dashing through the airport as fast as we could to get to our next flight from Dallas, which was luckily delayed 20 minutes,” Pratt said.

But she's here now, before things get really busy, and ahead of Tulsa's weather.

"I'm excited for snow,” she said. “I hope we do get snow, for the kids to play. But I'm hoping it's - we can still function, and drive, and all the flights can get in for the holidays."

If you plan to drive, AAA suggests getting your car battery checked out by a mechanic before hitting the road. Gamble said batteries three years and older are the most vulnerable.