Tulsa Pastor Says Churches Helping At Southern Border Need Clarity

A Tulsa Pastor recently led a group of church leaders on a visit to the U.S. – Mexico border at El Paso, to see what help is needed, as a surge of migration stresses resources on both sides.

Pastor Eric Costanzo of South Tulsa Baptist Church said shelters on the Mexican side were less crowded than he’s typically seen on prior visits. On the U.S. side, there was an orderly entry of people seeking asylum, without uncontrolled surges, while they visited.

"Not everybody can go down and visit in person, but for those who can, it's been really informative for us, and it's helped us to know how to help people in Tulsa who have immigrated legally, through various means, with various requirements they're trying to meet,” said Pastor Costanzo.

Costanzo’s church has a large ministry to immigrants and refugees. Most recently they have worked to help families evacuated from Afghanistan, by helping them find employment and enroll children in school.

On the southern border, Costanzo said many faith groups are operating shelters. He said the uncertainty over Title 42, a policy allowing faster expulsion that could discourage immigration, only adds to the difficulty serving the population.

“The biggest concern they have right now is not having clarity on whether it's going to change or not,” said Costanzo. “As long as things remain in limbo, and as long as things at the border are just being talked about, without action, the humanitarian crisis is going to linger.”

Costanzo was tapped to lead the group recently because he’s been there three times before.

“We know our churches and other Christian organizations are going to continue serving on the front lines, and what would be helpful for them, would be to know what the future could look like," said Costanzo.

He said he hopes to relay concerns about what he’s seen at the border to elected officials and hopes other people will as well.

“This is a concern for us as Christians, we've witnessed it first hand, and we know it affects our community because people end up here in Tulsa,” he added.