Tulsa Police Performing Random Acts Of Kindness

Some Tulsa Police officers are passing out gift cards, toys, and even turkeys this week as part of the Tulsa Police Foundation's annual random acts of kindness.

The officers News On 6 spent time with Dec. 19 said their job is to serve and protect, and that getting to surprise someone with a gift of kindness is a bonus.

News On 6 rode along with officer Billy Norman to document the department's annual random acts of kindness.

Norman started his Monday shift with the goal of making people smile.

First, we meet up with officer Kaleb Bethel and go to a home the two officers responded to the night before.

"As soon as I walked up to her, she said she wasn't having a good day again,” said Bethel. “Then, she saw the turkey and the gift card, and she broke out a smile."

Next, we stopped by a north Tulsa gas station and gave a gift card to a soon-to-be mom.

Then, the officers found a Tulsa dad of six. Robert Allen said the gift card could not come at a better time.

"It's very nice of them because I got six kids myself, so I appreciate that," said Allen.

The officers also surprised Allen with toys and a turkey for his family.

"He talked about, 'We don't do much for Christmas, but we try to make it up some during tax season and what not,’ so this will at least put something under the tree for them to open on Christmas Day and have a turkey to eat,” said Norman. “Yeah, it made me feel good."

Police Chief Wendell Franklin said these interactions with the community are important.

"It's always on a person's bad day that they see us, and so it's nice to take time out for people to see us in a more positive light," said Franklin.

Officers will continue these random acts of kindness through Friday.

The Tulsa Police Foundation said the random acts of kindness are possible thanks to about $40,000 from donations, along with businesses donating gift cards, and turkeys.