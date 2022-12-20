Cherokee Nation Opens New Domestic Violence Shelter In Stilwell

By: News On 6

The Cherokee Nation is opening a new Domestic Violence Shelter on Tuesday.

The tribe says the new shelter, which is located in Stilwell, will help families and children who are victims of abuse.

The 11,000-square-foot facility can house up to six families and will include an indoor playroom and on-site staff.

During the opening ceremony, the tribe says it will announce several new initiatives to address domestic violence on the Cherokee Reservation in the year ahead.