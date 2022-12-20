Emergency Crews Respond After Truck Crashes Into Tulsa Business


Tuesday, December 20th 2022, 8:05 am

By: Gabe Castillo


TULSA, Okla. -

Authorities are on the scene after a truck crashed into a Tulsa business on Tuesday morning.

The truck crashed into 'Luxe Nail Bar' near East 15th Street and South Peoria Avenue.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the crash or if anyone was injured.


This is a breaking news story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.
