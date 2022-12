By: News On 6

Green Country 9-Year-Old Sets Out To Catch 100 Fish In 100 Days

A Green Country boy's love for fishing took on a new meaning when set out to reach a big goal.

Braxton Price made a commitment to catch one fish a day for 100 days in a row.

News On 6's Tess Maune met up with the young angler out on Lake Eucha to share his unique story.