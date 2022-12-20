Prosecutors Charge Woman With Negligent Homicide For A Deadly Broken Arrow Crash

By: News On 6

Prosecutors have charged a woman with negligent homicide for a deadly Broken Arrow crash.

Tulsa County Deputies say they arrested Deborah Evans on Monday.

According to Broken Arrow Police, on November 10th, Patrick Ray was driving his Corvette west on Kenosha at Olive, and Evans was heading east in her SUV. Police say Evans allegedly made a left turn in front of Ray, killing him.



