Prosecutors Charge Woman With Negligent Homicide For A Deadly Broken Arrow Crash


Tuesday, December 20th 2022, 8:35 am

By: News On 6


BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -

Prosecutors have charged a woman with negligent homicide for a deadly Broken Arrow crash.

Tulsa County Deputies say they arrested Deborah Evans on Monday.

According to Broken Arrow Police, on November 10th, Patrick Ray was driving his Corvette west on Kenosha at Olive, and Evans was heading east in her SUV. Police say Evans allegedly made a left turn in front of Ray, killing him.
