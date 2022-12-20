By: News On 6

Survey Finds 48% Of Oklahoma Men Wait Until Christmas Eve To Finish Christmas Shopping For Their Partner

Have you finished all of your Christmas shopping for the year?

If you haven't gotten a gift for your special someone yet, you're not alone. According to a new survey by the company CouponBirds, nearly half of Oklahoma men admit to waiting until Christmas Eve to buy their partner's presents.

The company surveyed around 3,100 people about their gift-buying habits and found that 48% of Oklahoma men wait until Christmas Eve to complete purchasing gifts for their partners. For women, it found only 32% did last-minute shopping.

The survey also found that 54% of respondents admit that buying their partner's gift causes anxiety. More than half said they self-gift.

According to the survey, one in three admit to secretly re-selling gifts from their partners and 24% of couples say they keep note of how much their partner spends on them.