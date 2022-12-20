Air Force To Base 'Sky Warden' Aircraft In Oklahoma


Tuesday, December 20th 2022, 10:55 am

By: News On 6


A new combat aircraft, that is being built in Tulsa for the Air Force, is going to be based in Oklahoma.

The "Sky Warden" is being built at Tulsa International Airport. It is a heavily modified, armed and armored crop duster with all kinds of sensors for use in special operations.

The Air Force is relocating a special operations squadron from New Mexico to the Air National Guard base at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City to use the planes.

The unit will get 28-Sky Wardens.
