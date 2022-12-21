Tulsa Crews Prepare To Keep Roads Safe In Winter Weather

-

An arctic blast is expected to bring dangerous temperatures to Green Country this week with sub-zero wind chills.

Road safety is top of mind, with snow and ice in the forecast. The City of Tulsa plans to protect drivers from the most hazardous conditions.

Tulsa City crews said they're prepared for the winter weather, with tons of brine and salt ready to go.

The big concern is if we get a flash freeze on the roads.

City leaders said take it slow and keep your head on a swivel; give crews room to work and don't try to pass them or you might get a ticket.

A flash freeze can be dangerous because it often catches people off guard.

News On 6 Chief Meteorologist Travis Meyer said it might be drizzly and in the 30s when that cold air comes in and within a few minutes' temperatures drop 10 to 20 degrees.

"Roads get real slick and icy and that's why we have more wrecks because of that," said Michael Barnes.

"I don't feel comfortable driving in the snow, and I've like had a past driving in the snow," said David Perez. "Stay home."

"I wouldn't recommend it," said Kayluh Parker.

Tulsa city crews are stocked with 40,000 gallons of brine and 10,500 tons of salt.

Tim McCorkell said if it rains first, they won't use brine because it'll wash away.

Despite possible windchills of minus 20, he said wind can actually be a good thing after a freeze.

"If we do have ice on some of the roadways that we aren't able to cut with salt, we get those high of winds with the cold temperatures, it actually helps cut the frozen precipitation," said Tim McCorkell.

McCorkell said crews will come in around 3 or 4 Thursday morning, ready to salt bridges and hills, but they'll be on standby starting Wednesday.

"We have Christmas. There'll be last minute shopping and such like that, but if you see a truck coming kind of move over and let it get through," said McCorkell.

Kayluh Parker is worried about the roads, but she's more concerned about people living on the streets.

"I was out here last year when it was zero degrees in a tent. It was horrible," said Parker.

Experts said salt becomes much less effective when temperatures dip below 25 degrees, especially when it's dark outside.